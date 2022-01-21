ESBC Trading Up 93.4% This Week (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. ESBC has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $62,589.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 93.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

