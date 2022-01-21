EtherGem (EGEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $212,139.32

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $212,139.32 and approximately $240.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00048348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006328 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.