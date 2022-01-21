ETHPlus (ETHP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.00

ETHPlus (CURRENCY:ETHP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. ETHPlus has a total market cap of $3,926.02 and approximately $5.00 worth of ETHPlus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPlus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETHPlus has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ETHPlus

ETHPlus (CRYPTO:ETHP) is a coin. ETHPlus’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,522 coins. ETHPlus’ official website is ethplus.net . ETHPlus’ official Twitter account is @EthPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in April, 2020, the ETHPlus platform is built by a cryptocurrency (ETHP), a wallet (ETHPWallet), and a payment system (ETHPay). “

Buying and Selling ETHPlus

