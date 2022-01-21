EUNO (EUNO) Hits Market Cap of $4.43 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $4,775.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.43 or 0.00379348 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000876 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,433,430,520 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.