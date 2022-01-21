Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Eurocell (LON:ECEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.50) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Eurocell from GBX 360 ($4.91) to GBX 340 ($4.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of ECEL stock opened at GBX 258.80 ($3.53) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £289.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 248.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 260.04. Eurocell has a twelve month low of GBX 204 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 290 ($3.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

