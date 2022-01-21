EvenCoin Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $53,836.60 and approximately $6,370.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.00309661 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000133 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006754 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001053 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.10 or 0.01141437 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

