EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.85.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of 17.66. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 11.27 and a 1-year high of 23.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The firm had revenue of 128.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 123.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $5,335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.