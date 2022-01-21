EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.85.
NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of 17.66. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 11.27 and a 1-year high of 23.41.
In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $5,335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
