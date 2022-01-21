Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Evergy worth $17,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,186,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after buying an additional 169,523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,029,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,415 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 337,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.55 per share, for a total transaction of $424,889.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

