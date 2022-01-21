Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.34) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.34) target price on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Everyman Media Group alerts:

Shares of LON EMAN opened at GBX 142.20 ($1.94) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 132.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 135.14. The firm has a market cap of £129.63 million and a PE ratio of -8.21. Everyman Media Group has a 1 year low of GBX 106 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 161 ($2.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.