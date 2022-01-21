EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Reaches $0.15

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048906 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006008 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

