Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will report sales of $236.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.34 million and the lowest is $231.20 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $271.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $890.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

EVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,575,000. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 444.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 839.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 2.12. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

