Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,516 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.1% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 180,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 6.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $76.03 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.