Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.00

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 50 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $598.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 4.21.

About Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI)

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

