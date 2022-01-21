Exosis Price Tops $0.0192 on Major Exchanges (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $9,909.82 and $4.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,390.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.54 or 0.07258466 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $121.55 or 0.00316624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.38 or 0.00878816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00072887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009223 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009502 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.50 or 0.00472781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.13 or 0.00263423 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

