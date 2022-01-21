Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,097,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.98.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $71.66. The stock had a trading volume of 395,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,722,852. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $303.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

