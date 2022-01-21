F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,868 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 69,860 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 7.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 542,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 591.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 237,850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.49.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.