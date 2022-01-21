F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Stock Price Up 3.3%

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s share price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 1,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 565,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

FXLV has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F45 Training news, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter worth $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $99,000. 39.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

