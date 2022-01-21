FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Trading Down 9.1%

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF)’s share price was down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 2,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.

About FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF)

FAR Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and development company, with assets in West Africa, East Africa and Australia. Its portfolio includes Senegal and Guinea-Bissau in West Africa; and Kenya in East Africa. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

