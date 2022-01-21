Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Trading Up 1.5%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA)’s share price were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.

Farmers Bankshares, Inc, a bank holding company, which engages in the commercial banking. It offers loans, plastic cards and bank accounts. The company was founded on July 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Windsor, VA.

