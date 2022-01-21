Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael J. Ancius Purchases 730 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $56.52. 4,850,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.