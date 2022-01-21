FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FB Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

FBK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

NYSE FBK opened at $42.96 on Friday. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 27.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at $238,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

