FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.24 Million

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.27 or 0.00017201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market cap of $22.27 million and $1.24 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00047870 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006232 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

BAR is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,551,855 coins. The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FC Barcelona Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

