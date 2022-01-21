Fear NFTs Price Hits $1.27 (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00056675 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00062030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.81 or 0.07234908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,011.77 or 0.99612745 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00063963 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

