Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.88. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 1,601,984 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $607.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

