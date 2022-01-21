Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00052494 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00064418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.00 or 0.07009776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,205.15 or 0.99877876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

