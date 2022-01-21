Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,418,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,957 shares during the period. Ferguson makes up about 1.5% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned approximately 1.07% of Ferguson worth $336,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ferguson by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 833,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,335,000 after buying an additional 87,561 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after buying an additional 56,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.26. The stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,326. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.96. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FERG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

