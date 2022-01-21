Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $315.81

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 315.81 ($4.31) and traded as low as GBX 309.50 ($4.22). Fidelity China Special Situations shares last traded at GBX 321.50 ($4.39), with a volume of 642,276 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 315.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 338.70.

About Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

