Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.11

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.11 and traded as low as $50.29. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $51.05, with a volume of 7,040 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $288.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average of $53.11.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $21.18 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 147.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 14.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.