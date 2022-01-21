Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.11

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.11 and traded as low as $50.29. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $51.05, with a volume of 7,040 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $288.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average of $53.11.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $21.18 million during the quarter.
About Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)
Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services.
