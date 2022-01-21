Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.40 and last traded at $49.40. Approximately 202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.24.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.89% of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

