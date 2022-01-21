Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Trading Up 0.2%

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $24.89. Approximately 12,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

