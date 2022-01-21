Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Shares Down 3.7%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) shares were down 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 19,108 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 14,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRRPF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.