Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 122.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

CVE:FIL traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$8.97. 191,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.15.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

In other Filo Mining news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.99, for a total transaction of C$102,587.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,455,696.97.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

