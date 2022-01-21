Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Increased to C$22.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$22.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 150.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FIL. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

CVE:FIL traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.97. The company had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total transaction of C$33,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$981,704.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

