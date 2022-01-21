Financial Survey: Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) & SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA)

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) and SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and SCI Engineered Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A SCI Engineered Materials 20.53% 42.65% 24.02%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and SCI Engineered Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 1 0 3.00 SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fusion Fuel Green presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 290.63%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than SCI Engineered Materials.

Volatility and Risk

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCI Engineered Materials has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and SCI Engineered Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$235.14 million N/A N/A SCI Engineered Materials $10.90 million 1.34 $1.50 million $0.62 5.24

SCI Engineered Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Summary

SCI Engineered Materials beats Fusion Fuel Green on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding. Its markets include automotive, optical coatings, and defense and aerospace. The company was founded by Edward R. Funk and Ingeborg V. Funk in 1987 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

