Financial Survey: NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get NextGen Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and L3Harris Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 L3Harris Technologies 1 3 10 0 2.64

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.97%. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus price target of $243.77, indicating a potential upside of 10.43%. Given NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NextGen Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than L3Harris Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and L3Harris Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A L3Harris Technologies 8.58% 13.08% 7.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and L3Harris Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A L3Harris Technologies $18.19 billion 2.38 $1.12 billion $7.56 29.20

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NextGen Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats NextGen Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions. The Space and Airborne Systems segment comprises space payloads, sensors and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber defense; avionics; and electronic warfare. The Communication Systems segment comprises of tactical communications; broadband communications; integrated vision solutions; and public safety. The Aviation Systems segment compose defense aviation products; security, detection and other commercial aviation products; air traffic management; and commercial and military pilot training. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.