Findel (LON:FDL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $232.98

Shares of Findel plc (LON:FDL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 232.98 ($3.18) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.18). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.18), with a volume of 7,031 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 233 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 232.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.41 million and a PE ratio of 8.63.

About Findel (LON:FDL)

Findel plc supplies general merchandise to the home and education sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Express Gifts and Education segments. The Express Gifts segment engages in the sale various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through online and through catalogue in the United Kingdom.

