Fire Lotto (FLOT) Market Cap Tops $597,145.31

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 849.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 738.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $597,145.31 and approximately $3,308.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.59 or 0.00312537 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007006 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001035 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.36 or 0.01140138 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

FLOT is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

