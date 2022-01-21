Fire Lotto Market Cap Reaches $390,110.52 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 471.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $390,110.52 and $1,384.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded up 448.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00319189 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000141 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007931 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001103 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.13 or 0.01332768 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

Fire Lotto is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

