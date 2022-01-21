First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Trading Down 2.1%

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$19.96 and last traded at C$19.98. Approximately 32,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 20,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.32.

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:RIT)

First Asset Canadian Reit Income Fund (the Fund), formerly First Asset REIT Income Fund, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Fund’s investment objectives is to provide holders with the benefits of high monthly cash distributions together with the opportunity for capital appreciation through the active management of a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.