First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.10

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.10 and traded as high as C$18.59. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$18.19, with a volume of 522,492 shares traded.

FCR.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Capital Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

