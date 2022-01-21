First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Up 2.9%

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.83 and last traded at $29.83. Approximately 1,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 699,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

FHB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.45 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 19.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

