First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.75.

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,007,000. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$832,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,727,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,057,330.55. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $204,550 and have sold 184,100 shares worth $3,016,498.

Shares of FR opened at C$14.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 82.54. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$12.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$156.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

