First Property Group (LON:FPO) Shares Down 2.7%

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO)’s stock price fell 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.10 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 32.10 ($0.44). 174,247 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 85,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.45).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Property Group from GBX 103 ($1.41) to GBX 112 ($1.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Property Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of £35.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. First Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.32%.

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

