First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 984,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,345 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 0.7% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of salesforce.com worth $267,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $164,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,001 shares of company stock worth $85,454,874 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

NYSE:CRM opened at $222.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.02, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

