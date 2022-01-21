First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $185.77 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 966,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 198,442 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $185,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,743,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $175.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $161.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.14.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.