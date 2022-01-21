First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $222 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012,496 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,877 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Starbucks worth $221,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 710,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $79,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.59 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.67 and its 200 day moving average is $113.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

