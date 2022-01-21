First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $320.48 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,047,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,370 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $320,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $142,758,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $163.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.89 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

