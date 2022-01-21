First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,006,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 164,919 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.8% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Walt Disney worth $339,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $5,123,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.2% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 2,860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 258.9% during the third quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 10,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 23,974 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Walt Disney stock opened at $139.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.16 billion, a PE ratio of 135.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

