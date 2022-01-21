First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,483 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 51,789 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.7% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $275,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $467.88 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $470.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.86. The company has a market cap of $440.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.04.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

