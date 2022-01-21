First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 149,635 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.9% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $365,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $161.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

